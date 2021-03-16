Meet Katie Thurston and Michelle Young, Your Next Bachelorettes

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Their interests: Per her Bachelor bio, Michelle "loves to spend time with friends hiking and wine tasting." It also states she's "adventurous in life and in appetite," noting she loves local food trucks and going ice cream taste testing. In her bio, she describes herself as "loyal, compassionate and supportive" and someone who "shows love through acts of service."

Katie's Bachelor bio also describes her as a "witty storyteller" and someone who is "daring and adventurous." Her Instagram account suggests she enjoys spending time with her cat, playing volleyball and partaking in outdoor activities like hiking and boating.

What they're looking for in a partner: According to Michelle's Bachelor bio, "her dream man is confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things."

"Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place," the bio reads. It also says, "She is looking for the superman to her superwoman." But don't expect to see a hot tub date on her Bachelorette season. According to her bio, Michelle finds them "too cliché."

Katie seems to know what she's looking for in a partner, too. "While Katie is serious about finding her person, she needs a man who can laugh along with her but is okay with him laughing at her too when the moment calls for it," her bio states. "Katie is looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally. Her dream man will be passionate about building a long-term life with her and will treat Katie as his equal in the relationship."

And suitors, take note. "Nothing turns her off more than someone who sits around playing video games all day or a man who tries to kiss her at the inopportune moment," the Bachelor bio continues, "it's all about creating the right vibe with Katie!"