Why The Bachelor: After the Final Rose Host Emmanuel Acho Is Perfect For the Job

Watch : Matt James "Bachelor" Finale: Host Emmanuel Acho Thoughts

After the Final Rose is going to look a little different this season.

The Bachelor's usual post-finale wrap-up show is taking on some bigger responsibilities tonight as Chris Harrison steps aside. Emmanuel Acho will be hosting the show in his stead and will most likely be addressing the ways that racism reared its ugly head this season, on screen and off.

It all began when contestant—one of Matt James' final two contestants, in fact—Rachael Kirkconnell was spotted in photos from a 2018 plantation-themed party. Harrison defended Kirkconnell in an interview with Rachel Lindsay, and it resulted in nearly all of the women of James's season releasing a joint statement denouncing racism and Harrison' defense of it and showing support for Lindsay.

Harrison issued an apology and announced that he was stepping down from After the Final Rose, and Acho was brought on as the new host shortly after Lindsay declared that he should take on the role. So why is Acho, a former NFL linebacker, the right man for the job? He actually might be the best man for the job.