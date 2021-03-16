The Bachelor Finale Reveals Matt James' Final Choice But Things Are Messy

Watch : Matt James "Bachelor" Finale: Host Emmanuel Acho Thoughts

Matt James has made his choice, but it's not exactly a happy ending.

As of the last episode, Matt had narrowed down his choices to school teacher Michelle Young and controversy-laden graphic designer Rachael Kirkconnell, and tonight he introduced both women to his mom and brother.

Both women made perfectly good impressions, but Matt's mom really threw him off when she pointed out that love isn't the end all/be all in a relationship, and sometimes love doesn't last. Matt then revealed to Chris Harrison that he's probably not ready to propose at the end of this (a completely logical decision if you ask us), while Chris tried to convince him that his mom might be wrong. That seemed like a bit of a misstep on Chris' part, but it was never going to be his night anyway.

Matt's first date of the night was with Michelle. They rappelled down the side of a building, and then she gifted him with jerseys reading "Mr. James" and "Mrs. James." Then, he broke her heart.