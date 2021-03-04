Carole Middleton Confirms Daughter Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Watch : Pippa Middleton Gives Birth to First Child

Carole Middleton is looking forward to meeting her new grandchild.

Three months after reports first surfaced claiming Pippa Middleton was pregnant with her and James Matthews' second child, her mother appears to have confirmed the baby news. In a new interview with UK's Good Housekeeping, Carole—who is also mom to Kate Middleton and James Middleton—said (via Daily Mail), "I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild."

In the cover story interview, the grandmother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also described herself as "hands on," sharing, "I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that's what I'll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."

Pippa, 37, and James, 45, welcomed their first child, son Arthur, in Oct. 2018. And although Pippa has yet to confirm her pregnancy news, speculation emerged in Dec. 2020 that she and James were expecting again. "Pippa and James are thrilled, it's fantastic news amid a difficult year," a source told Page Six at the time. "The entire family is delighted."