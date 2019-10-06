James Middleton Confirms He's Engaged to Alizee Thevenet

James Middleton is officially off the market!

The 32-year-old entrepreneur and younger brother of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Pippa Middletonconfirmed on Sunday he is engaged to Alizee Thevenet, following recent reports that said they were set to marry.

"❤️She said OUI ❤️," James wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of him and his fiancée at Lake District in northwest England. 'Our secret is out but we couldn't be happier to share the news #jalizee."

In the photo, Alizee is wearing a sapphire ring surrounded by tiny diamonds—slightly similar to Kate's famous engagement ring, which once belonged to Prince William's late mother Princess Diana.

As far as the origins of James and Alizee's love story go, British tabloids report James and the French financial analyst met in a bar last year and have been together ever since. Relatable, no? In January, the lovebirds were photographed making out during a Middleton family vacation on St. Barts.

"My daughter Alizee is very happy with James," her father told The Daily Mail at the time. "They are very much in love."

Just a few months ago, James and Alizee made their official debut as a couple while attending the May 2019 wedding of Prince Harry and Prince William's cousin, Lady Gabriella Windsor, to Thomas Kingston.