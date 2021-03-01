2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

From Technical Difficulties to Kid Crashers, See Every Candid Moment From the 2021 Golden Globes

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on Feb. 28. Scroll on to see the most candid moments from the night.

By Elyse Dupre Mar 01, 2021 12:53 PMTags
Watch: 2021 Golden Globes Must-See Moments

That's a wrap on the 2021 Golden Globes.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the 78th annual award show on Sunday, Feb. 28. As for the big winners of the night, Nomadland and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm secured the top film prizes of the night and were named Best Motion Picture for the Drama and Musical/Comedy categories, respectively. Meanwhile, Schitt's Creek, The Crown and The Queen's Gambit took home the major TV trophies, winning for Best Television Series Musical/Comedy, Drama and Limited Series or TV Movie, respectively.  

Granted, the event was definitely different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While the celebrity presenters still walked the stage and red carpet, the nominees attended the ceremony virtually. Nevertheless, this year's show was certainly one to remember. From the fabulous fashion and viral memes to the touching tributes and moving acceptance speeches, there were several unforgettable moments.

Missed this year's show? Don't worry! E! News is here to help.

photos
Golden Globes 2021: Inside Stars' Homes and Viewing Parties

To see some of the most candid moments from this year's Golden Globe Awards, scroll on.

NBC
Tina Fey & Amy Poehler's Opening Monologue

While Fey and Poehler hosted the award show from opposite coasts, thanks to technology, they were able to make it seem like they were in the same room. Granted, even TV magic has its limits, which Fey jokingly demonstrated when she "reached over" to pat Poehler on the head.

Christopher Polk/NBC
Daniel Kaluuya Experiences Technical Difficulties

Technical difficulties are the worst—just ask Daniel Kaluuya. Fans were initially unable to hear the 32-year-old star's acceptance speech after he won Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah. But thankfully, the glitch was quickly fixed and viewers could hear Kaluuya talk about portraying Fred Hampton.

NBC
Catherine O'Hara's Husband Creates His Own Award Show Audio

Moira Rose always said her favorite season was awards. After Catherine O'Hara won Best Actress in a Television Series (Comedy) for her role in Schitt's Creek, her husband, Bo Welch, jokingly cut off her acceptance speech with playoff music on his phone.

NBC
Kenan Thompson's François Jean-Rudy Kisses Amy Poehler

It's a Saturday Night Live reunion! Maya Rudolph and Kenan Thompson played characters Beverly Jackfruit and François Jean-Rudy and joined Poehler on the big stage to jokingly accept the pretend award for "Least Original Song in a Telefilm, Dramedy or Comma." At one point, Thompson planted a big kiss on Poehler.

NBC
Mark Ruffalo's Kids Cutely Crash His Acceptance Speech

Nobody was more excited about Mark Ruffalo winning Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie than his family. After the 53-year-old celebrity took home the trophy for his work in I Know This Much Is True, his wife Sunrise Coigney and their kids joined him for the acceptance speech.

NBC
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Virtually Attend Event With Their Daughters

Ruffalo's kids weren't the only ones to make an appearance during the award show. Nicole Kidman celebrated her Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie nomination for her performance in The Undoing with her husband Keith Urban and their children Sunday and Faith.

NBC
Jason Bateman's Kids Cheer Him On

Jason Bateman enjoyed the night with his loved ones, too. The Ozark star's daughters, Francesca and Maple, cheered on their dad, who was up for Best Actor in a Television Series (Drama), during the award show.

NBC
Lee Isaac Chung's Daughter Celebrates Minari Win in Sweet Way

And when Minari won Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language), Lee Isaac Chung's 7-year-old daughter, Livia, jumped into his arms and gave the writer and director the sweetest hug, telling him, "I prayed! I prayed!"

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kate Hudson Celebrates the Night With the Whole Family

As for Kate Hudson, she brought the whole family. In addition to having her three kids—Ryder Robinson, Bingham Bellamy and Rani Rose Hudson-Fujikawa—join in on the fun, the actress celebrated the big night with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and her brother Oliver Hudson. Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell supported the star, who appeared in Music and was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), as well.

NBC
TikTok Star La'Ron Hines Adorably Grills Students on the Golden Globes

TikTok star La'Ron Hines interviewed a few young students about the Golden Globes for a truly adorable moment.

NBC
Cynthia Nixon Has a Bernie Sanders Cutout Join Her Viewing Party

Bernie Sanders is that you? After a photo of the Vermont Senator at the 2021 presidential inauguration was turned into a viral meme, Cynthia Nixon kept the fun times rolling by making a cutout of Sanders a part of her viewing party.

NBC
Tracy Morgan Mispronounces Best Original Score Winner

Hey, even pros make mistakes! While announcing the winner of Best Original Score, Tracy Morgan yelled out Sal instead of Soul. "Sorry SOUL," he later tweeted. "I was thinking about the pizza I was going to get from my guy SAL on the way home!!"

NBC
Sarah Paulson & Emma Corrin Bring Their Pets On Screen

Sarah Paulson and Emma Corrin brought a few furry friends to the Golden Globes. The Ratched actress held up her precious pup while The Crown star, who won Best Actress in a Television Series (Drama), showed off her cute cat.

NBC
Don Cheadle Sends Sign to Jason Sudeikis to Finish His Speech

After Jason Sudeikis won Best Actor in a Television Series (Comedy) for his performance in Ted Lasso, he gave an acceptance speech—and received a friendly hint from Don Cheadle that it was time to wrap up. "And Don's right," Sudeikis said. "I gotta wrap this puppy up."

NBC
Isla Fisher Has the Best Reaction to Sacha Baron Cohen's Wins

Sacha Baron Cohen took home two Golden Globes for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and let's just say Isla Fisher was pretty excited about his big wins!

NBC
Andra Day's Best Actress Win Brings Her to Tears

Andra Day was moved to tears after she won Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) for her performance in The United States Vs. Billie Holiday.

NBC
Taylor Simone Ledward Accepts Golden Globe Award on Behalf of Late Chadwick Boseman

In one of the most moving moments of the night, Taylor Simone Ledward paid tribute to her late husband Chadwick Boseman after he won a posthumous Golden Globe in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) category for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

"I don't have his words," she tearfully said at one point, "but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love." 

Peter Kramer/NBC
Ben Stiller Takes a Bite Out of His Banana Bread Golden Globe

"Like so many other resilient Americans, I learned to bake," the actor said, "a delicious banana bread, in the form of a Golden Globe."

 

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Barb & Star Present an Award

Barb and Star are back! Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo dressed up as the BFF characters from their movie, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, to present the award for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy—and they certainly brought the laughs.

E!
Did Al Pacino Sneak In a Snooze?

Some viewers were wondering if Al Pacino was caught taking a brief nap during the ceremony.

