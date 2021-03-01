The Best Sneak Peeks Inside Stars' Homes and Viewing Parties From the Golden Globes

Watch : Kate Hudson Recalls Her First Golden Globes Win in 2000

Oh, what a night!

The 2021 Golden Globes officially kicked off award season on Feb. 28 and what an event it was. Mark Ruffalo, Daniel Kaluuya, Chloé Zhao and Anya Taylor-Joy were among the stars who were recognized with awards during the virtual ceremony, which was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many stars were not in attendance at the award show. However, they did participate in the ceremony virtually. In fact, Ruffalo, Kate Hudson and Jodie Foster were among the stars to watch the ceremony alongside their loved ones. And Jason Bateman stopped by his pal Jennifer Aniston's house for the award show, where he Zoomed in to the ceremony—talk about a fun viewing party!

Plus, Nicole Kidman had her family by her side as she celebrated her Undoing nomination at home alongside husband Keith Urban and daughters Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 12, and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 10.