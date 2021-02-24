Tiger WoodsBlack History MonthGolden GlobesKardashiansBridgertonWatch E!PhotosVideos

Dr. Jill Biden Shares Her Advice for Kelly Clarkson After Experiencing Her Own Divorce

During a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden gave Kelly Clarkson divorce advice in light of her separation from Brandon Blackstock.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is sharing relationship gems with Kelly Clarkson.

During the Wednesday, Feb. 24 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the FLOTUS spoke to the daytime talk show host about the love that comes after a divorce as she also went through a separation of her own before marrying President Joe Biden in 1977.

"My mother always said to me, ‘Things are going to look better tomorrow,'" she began. "'And if you can take one day at a time, and things will get better.' And you know, I look back on it now and I think, ‘You know, if I hadn't gotten divorced, I wouldn't have met Joe. I wouldn't have the beautiful family I have now."

The first lady continued, "So, I really think things happen for the best. And I think Kelly, over time—I don't know how long it's been for you—but I think over time you heal and you're going to be surprised and I can't wait until that day comes for you and you're gonna call me up and you're gonna say, ‘Hey Jill, you were right.'"

Kelly filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020, though at the time the date of separation was listed as "TBD."

The pair, who were married for nearly seven years, share two children together, River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4. The American Idol alum requested joint legal and physical custody of the kids with her ex.

Jill isn't the only wise woman who gave Kelly advice on her pending divorce. "My mom has been telling me since I was a kid, ‘You are who you surround yourself with,‘" Kelly recalled during a candid conversation on her show in November. "You want to make sure you're surrounded by people that also want to be the best versions of themselves and also want a good common goal for everyone, not just themselves, right?"

