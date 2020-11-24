Kelly Clarkson Alludes to Possible Reason She Divorced Brandon Blackstock

Related : Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is keenly aware that what doesn't kill you makes you stronger.

The musician is reflecting back on her tumultuous 2020, which she previously called a "dumpster fire" and an "emotional roller coaster," to put it lightly. And it seems that one of her lowest points of the year—divorcing her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock—has, in fact, made her stronger by teaching her an important life lesson about personal growth.

On her talk show on Tuesday, Nov. 24, Kelly answered the prompt, "I'm grateful in 2020 for the lesson I learned about..." with the response, "myself." She went on to give a candid explanation that alluded to a possible reason why she divorced Brandon in June.

"Even at 38, I feel like I'm always changing and progressing in a good sense, in a good way. And I always want to make sure I'm being the best version of myself," Kelly told viewers of The Kelly Clarkson Show.