Pregnant Hilary Duff Makes “Another Crazy Change” to Her Hair as Due Date Nears

Watch : Hilary Duff Is Pregnant! Expecting Baby No. 2 With Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is saying "Why Not" to another dramatic hair transformation.

The Younger star unveiled her new 'do on Instagram on Friday, Feb. 19, and fans initially jumped to the conclusion that it might have something to do with the baby she's expecting.

The pregnant star's freshly-dyed blue locks raised eyebrows for some, who couldn't help but wonder if the shade hinted at the sex of her third child, who is due soon.

Duff wrote, "Well.... you guessed it. The minute I got home from New York I needed a change."

She joked that her hair stylists Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee must "love me a lot," because they agreed to spend hours on her new look at West Hollywood's Nine Zero One Salon. She thanked them "for saying yes to another crazy change this late in my pregnancy (at least I didn't cut bangs!)." The actress explained, "it took all damn day!"