Ariana Grande Fans Are Convinced Her New Positions Songs Are a Love Letter to Fiancé Dalton Gomez

Watch : Ariana Grande Is Engaged to Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande fans can't get enough of Positions (Deluxe).

The 27-year-old singer dropped the expanded edition of her sixth studio album on Feb. 19. This new version features five additional tracks, including the recently released "34+35 Remix" with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as "someone like u (interlude)," "test drive," "worst behavior" and "main thing." And after listening to the album, many Arianators are convinced the hits are about her fiancé Dalton Gomez.

Take "someone like u," for instance. In the interlude, Grande sings, "I've been waiting for someone like you. Baby this time please don't be too good to be true." And yes, listeners think the Grammy winner is referring to her main man. As one fan puts it, "Well, we all know someone like u is definitely about Dalton."

They also couldn't help but gush over the apparent references in "worst behavior." At one point in the song, Grande sings, "No phone, no pics, no postin us. This love just aint disposable," which some followers interpret as a nod to the private nature of their relationship.

"Did anyone actuality listen to the lyrics for worst behavior?" one fan tweets. "Like it's literally about her and Dalton. She's talking about how he should say 'I do' and they are engaged, she's saying to not post any photos and to keep their life personal life private."