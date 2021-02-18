North West Looks Just Like Mom Kim Kardashian in New Glam Photos

Watch : North West & More Celeb Kids Takeover Instagram

Kim Kardashian's mini-me.

On Thursday, Feb. 18, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share new photos of her oldest child, North West. In the just-released pics, North appears to be wearing mom Kim's Skims line and getting glam done. Thus, we couldn't help but think that the 7-year-old West kid looked an awful lot like her famous mama.

Alongside the glam photos, Kim wrote, "My beautiful sweet smart baby girl! I love playing dress up with you!"

And it seems we aren't the only ones who noticed how grown up North looked in the photos. Family friend La La Anthony noted, "My Northie looks so beautiful."

Not to mention, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin commented, "Northieeee i miss her baby skunk costume."

Same, Jen, same.

It's safe to say that Kim is North's biggest cheerleader and fan. In fact, earlier this month, the reality star and businesswoman clapped back at the critics who doubted North's impressive painting.