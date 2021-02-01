North West Writes a Sweet Message to Mom Kim Kardashian in the Most Unexpected Place

North West is ending her weekend on a high note!
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 7-year-old daughter showed her mom some major love by writing her the sweetest message and leaving it in the most unexpected place: The bathroom.
On Sunday, Jan. 31, the SKIMS founder shared the handwritten note her eldest child left her, which was inscribed on a piece of toilet paper. "Mom I love you," North penned in black ink. Of the special note, Kim captioned her Instagram, "I love you too North, forever!!!"
Naturally, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's followers commented on the adorable post. Olivia Pierson replied, "This is toooooooo sweet, with Kimora Lee Simmons responding, "I love you too."
"She's an artist," makeup artist Ash K. Holm added.
North's heartfelt note comes a day after she and her mom enjoyed a "Girls Trip!" with Chicago West in Turks and Caicos to celebrate Stormi Webster's third birthday.
A source told E! News Kylie Jenner wanted to make her daughter's birthday special, which is why they traveled to "one of their favorite places." At this time, it appears Turks and Caicos is open for tourism under certain restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"They stayed at a private villa where they have often stayed in the past," the insider shared. "They stayed for three nights and had a great vacation spending time at the beach, swimming, taking boat rides and playing in the sand."
Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick and Dream Kardashian all joined in on the fun.
As the insider explained, "It was all about the kids...Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie made it fun for them. They took tons of pictures and the sisters sat around watching the kids play at the beach."
"Kylie also brought along some of her best friends, including Stassie and Victoria," the source added. "They flew on Kylie's jet and had a great few days celebrating Stormi. They took off and headed home on Friday night to have more birthday celebrations for Stormi in L.A."
To get a closer look at the family's dreamy vacation, scroll through our gallery below!