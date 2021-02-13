Black History MonthBritney SpearsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Scott Disick Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair as He Cozies Up to Amelia Hamlin in Miami

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin take Miami! In photos exclusive to E! News, the Lord reveals his flashy hair makeover while getting a healthy dose of vitamin D alongside the model.

Scott Disick's about to find out if blondes really do have more fun. 

In photos exclusive to E! News, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen rocking a striking new 'do while spending time with Amelia Hamlin in Miami on Friday, Feb. 12. 

The platinum blonde makeover is quite a departure for the 37-year-old, whose brunette flow has become key to Lord Disick's charm over the years.

However, the Disick men aren't exactly newbies when it comes to taking risks in the salon chair. Case in point? Scott and Kourtney Kardashian's son, 6-year-old Reign Disick, who shocked fans when he shaved his long locks into a mohawk

As for Scott and Amelia's latest rendezvous, an onlooker tells E! News they "looked very much in love" while relaxing on the beach. Their trip to the 305 comes just days before Valentine's Day, and something tells us Scott is planning for a memorable first V-Day with the model. 

The Most Lordly Moments From Scott Disick on Keeping Up With the Kardashians

TheMegaAgency.com
Miami Vice

Lord Disick stands out in Miami Beach thanks to his platinum blonde makeover. 

TheMegaAgency.com
Think Pink

Right in time for Valentine's Day, Scott's bright pink 'fit is très on point.

TheMegaAgency.com
Take a Walk on the Wild Side

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old model is the cat's meow in her animal print bikini. 

TheMegaAgency.com
Rest & Relaxation

An eyewitness tells E! News of their day in the sun, "They seemed to be having a very relaxing time. They looked very much in love."

TheMegaAgency.com
PDA Alert

Scott and Amelia don't shy away from holding hands as they walk along the beach. 

TheMegaAgency.com
Getaway for Two

As the couple enjoy some refreshing coconut drinks, an insider notes, "They were really chill and relaxed with a couple friends."

TheMegaAgency.com
Staying Close

Scott wraps his arm around Amelia's waist as they take in the sights and sounds of Miami. 

TheMegaAgency.com
Work Hard, Play Hard

Scott and Amelia decide against wearing face masks as they mix and mingle with their small crew. 

TheMegaAgency.com
Taking a Dip

The brunette bombshell enjoys a dip in the ocean while Scott stays ashore. 

TheMegaAgency.com
All Eyes on Amelia

The insider says the influencer "was very much enjoying the sun" as she's seen frolicking through the water. 

TheMegaAgency.com
Moving Forward

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's getaway comes one week after he reached an amicable resolution with a rehab center previously accused of leaking a photo from his stay. 

TheMegaAgency.com
Heating Up

The lovebirds were first romantically linked last November, several months after Scott and Sofia Richie ended their three-year relationship

TheMegaAgency.com
Proving the Haters Wrong

In the beginning, Amelia's parents, Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, weren't exactly impressed by the teen's budding romance. A source told E! News at the time that they "believe this is just a phase." 

TheMegaAgency.com
Stamp of Approval

However, as the duo grew closer, a separate insider said Kourtney Kardashian supported her ex and his new love interest. As a source described, "Kourtney doesn't care who Scott dates as long as it keeps him happy and busy."

TheMegaAgency.com
Keeping Things Casual

But despite spending so much time together, Scott and Amelia aren't "looking for anything serious," a source told E! News in December. "He is enjoying her company," the insider explained. "She doesn't spend time with the kids at all and Scott only sees her on his days off from his kids."

