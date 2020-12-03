Why Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Are Hesitant to Make Their Relationship Exclusive

Related : Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Cozy Up at the Beach

It may be cuffing season, but that doesn't mean Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are rushing into anything exclusive.

While some couples use the holidays to take their relationship to the next level, E! News has learned that Scott has told Amelia that he doesn't want a serious relationship—and she is on the same page.

A source exclusively told E! News, "Scott and Amelia are talking and hanging out, but neither are looking for anything serious."

They have been spending time mostly at Scott's house, and they got out of L.A. to take some beach trips to Montecito, Calif., over the past couple of weekends.

But his relationship with the 19-year-old model seems to exist in a bubble away from his role as a father to 10-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 5-year-old Reign.

"He is enjoying her company. She doesn't spend time with the kids at all and Scott only sees her on his days off from his kids," the insider explained.