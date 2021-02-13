Kane Brown Reveals How His Grand Ole Opry Debut Honors His Daughter

Watch : Kane Brown Tells Why He Waited to Perform at the Grand Ole Opry

Country music's most famous show, the Grand Ole Opry, is turning 95.

To celebrate, Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton are hosting Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music, a special on NBC that will allow superstars such as Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Lady A and Kelsea Ballerini to take the stage at the historic Nashville venue and do what they do best: perform.

Kane Brown is another star set to step into the Grand Ole Opry's famed "circle" this Sunday, Feb. 14, and in an exclusive interview with E! News, the "Be Like That" singer opened up about what the opportunity means to him.

"A lot of artists have came to me to get me to play the Opry—Brad Paisley came and asked me, Darrius came and asked me, I talked to Al Dean about it, Lauren Alaina came and asked me before I played the Dallas halftime show—but I just wanted to kind of wait for that right time and that special moment," Kane explained. "I'm just glad that I get to say that I played the Opry now. And hopefully, I'll get to come back and play when there's actually fans."