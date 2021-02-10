Michelle Pfeiffer Remembers George Clooney Being "So Hungover" on Set

Michelle Pfeiffer wasn't fazed by George Clooney's antics while filming One Fine Day.
On Wednesday, Feb. 10's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, the 2021 Golden Globes nominee sounded off on Clooney's on-set behavior from their 1996 rom-com. As we previously reported, while participating in the Variety Studio: Actors on Actors interview series, Clooney admitted to being intoxicated one day of filming.
However, during a chat with E!'s Carissa Culiner, Pfeiffer made it clear that this incident left her unbothered.
"He was just so hungover," she shared. "I mean, maybe that is sort of being drunk but, you know, it didn't bother me."
Per Pfeiffer, since Clooney was able to still film their scene, she was indifferent to his hungover state. She added, "As long as he says his lines and, you know, hits his mark, I could care less how he shows up."
One Fine Day turns 25 later this year, which is why the two co-stars reunited for Variety's interview series last month. The film follows two single working parents (Clooney and Pfeiffer) as their day unexpectedly intersects.
According to Clooney, he found himself a little tipsy at work after drinking with close friend Rande Gerber the night before.
"I came home at one in the morning, and I'm like, 'Oh s--t.' I was pretty hammered," Clooney recalled to Pfeiffer. "I woke up at five in the morning. I was like, 'I feel OK.' Then I looked in the mirror, and I was like, 'Oh, I'm still drunk.' I got to the set, and we walked to the trailer and I sat down and you looked at me. You go, 'What?' And I was like, 'I didn't know we were going to work today.' And you go, 'You're still drunk.'"
He continued, "It's a scene we did in a oner where you and I are talking back and forth to each other. I kept trying to spray whatever mouth spray I could because I smelled like a…like a distillery."
For more of Pfeiffer, watch her play "Stay or Exit" with co-star Lucas Hedges and French Exit director Azazel Jacobs above.
French Exit arrives in limited theaters on Friday, Feb. 12.