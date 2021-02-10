Michelle Pfeiffer Remembers George Clooney Being "So Hungover" on Set

Watch : Michelle Pfeiffer Recalls George Clooney Hungover On Set

Michelle Pfeiffer wasn't fazed by George Clooney's antics while filming One Fine Day.

On Wednesday, Feb. 10's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, the 2021 Golden Globes nominee sounded off on Clooney's on-set behavior from their 1996 rom-com. As we previously reported, while participating in the Variety Studio: Actors on Actors interview series, Clooney admitted to being intoxicated one day of filming.

However, during a chat with E!'s Carissa Culiner, Pfeiffer made it clear that this incident left her unbothered.

"He was just so hungover," she shared. "I mean, maybe that is sort of being drunk but, you know, it didn't bother me."

Per Pfeiffer, since Clooney was able to still film their scene, she was indifferent to his hungover state. She added, "As long as he says his lines and, you know, hits his mark, I could care less how he shows up."

One Fine Day turns 25 later this year, which is why the two co-stars reunited for Variety's interview series last month. The film follows two single working parents (Clooney and Pfeiffer) as their day unexpectedly intersects.