From Jennifer Lopez to North West, These Are the Fashion Week Moments That Broke the Internet

A fashion statement, indeed!

There is power in style and, sometimes, a piece of clothing is so striking it can break the internet. Don't believe us? In 2019, Jennifer Lopez made fans drop "On the Floor" after she closed out the Versace runway in an updated and more sexy version of the iconic green dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Of course, pop culture enthusiasts wouldn't have expected anything less from J.Lo's viral moment. After all, Google Images was created after she first donned the emerald number.

And just a year before, all eyes were on Slick Woods. The model, who strutted her stuff for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty catwalk while nine months pregnant, closed out the show with a bang. Because shortly after the presentation, Slick revealed she went into labor.

"A lewk," she shared on Instagram after giving birth. "14 hours of labor, and A king is born."