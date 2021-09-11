Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

From Jennifer Lopez to North West, These Are the Fashion Week Moments That Broke the Internet

From Jennifer Lopez’s surprise strut for Versace to Slick Woods going into labor after Rihanna's runway show, look back at the fashion week moments we’ll never stop talking about.

A fashion statement, indeed!

There is power in style and, sometimes, a piece of clothing is so striking it can break the internet. Don't believe us? In 2019, Jennifer Lopez made fans drop "On the Floor" after she closed out the Versace runway in an updated and more sexy version of the iconic green dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Of course, pop culture enthusiasts wouldn't have expected anything less from J.Lo's viral moment. After all, Google Images was created after she first donned the emerald number. 

And just a year before, all eyes were on Slick Woods. The model, who strutted her stuff for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty catwalk while nine months pregnant, closed out the show with a bang. Because shortly after the presentation, Slick revealed she went into labor.

"A lewk," she shared on Instagram after giving birth. "14 hours of labor, and A king is born."

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here.

From Alexander McQueen's tear-jerking show to Naomi Campbell's graceful tumble down the runway, take a look at all of the fashion week moments that still have people buzzing.

Albert Urso/WireImage
Slick Woods

Slick Woods proved just how incredible women are. After walking Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show during New York Fashion Week in 2018, the model, who was nine months pregnant, went into labor that night. "A lewk," the new mom said on Instagram. "14 hours of labor, and A king is born. This is the face of a WOMAN IN LABOR, we hold s--t down most of us don't even know how much we're going through, I'm here to say I CAN DO WHATEVER THE F--K I WANT WHENEVER THE F--K I WANT AND SO CAN YOU."

WWD/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez

The "Dinero" singer made everyone green with envy after she closed out the Versace runway in March 2019. Making her Milan Fashion Week appearance all the more exciting? J.Lo donned a sexier version of her famous tropical-printed dress from the 2000 Grammys.

Cindy Ord/WireImage
Pyer Moss

Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond sent fashion fanatics into a frenzy after debuting Pyer Moss' Haute Couture fall/winter 2021/2022 collection. The celebration of Black culture took center stage, which only added more significance to the designer's historic show. It marked the first time in over 150 years that an African American presented on the couture calendar in the Chambre Syndicale.

"I wanted to use the stage to share with other Black Americans who inspire me—and Black people who inspired me," he told CNN. "So I chose to make the collection a highlight reel, in a way, of many of the things we've contributed to society at large."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
Lady Gaga

She lives for the applause! Lady Gaga stole the show on the Marc Jacobs runway in 2016 as she sashayed down the catwalk in a daring get-up. "It's really wonderful that he brought me in as one of his models...This is just a Sunday for me," the pop star told Vogue at the time. "My whole goal is to be here for Marc, making his vision come to life. It's not about me, it's about the clothes."

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images
Demi Moore

Demi Moore dropped jaws during Fendi's spring/summer 2021 show after making a surprise appearance on the catwalk. The head-turning moment even shocked the legendary actress herself. "First of all, truly, it didn't hit me until afterwards that it really was like a teenage fantasy fulfilled," Demi told Naomi Campbell on her YouTube series. "I took a moment where I thought, 'Oh my God! I literally just walked a runway show with some of the biggest models ever.' For me, I literally felt like a little kid."

Peter White/Getty Images
Karl Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld made Chanel's 2017 runway out-of-this-world! After debuting the fall/winter 2017/2018 collection, the fashion powerhouse literally launched a life-size Chanel-emblazoned rocket ship with Elton John's "Rocket Man" eloquently blasting in the background.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Rick Owens

Designer Rick Owens has never been afraid to push the envelope, and his menswear fall/winter 2015/2016 presentation proved just how far he was willing to go. Models left little to the imagination as they traipsed down the runway with their private parts peeking out. "It's a little bit of juvenile transgression," the designer told Vogue at the time. "Boys with their d--ks out is such a simple, primal, childish gesture."

Handout/Versace Press Office via Getty Images
Precious Lee

Versace cast its first "plus-size" models in September 2020 for its Milan Fashion Week presentation. Precious Lee made a major splash, as she modeled in a bright and bold mini-dress for the brand. "Queen @donatella_versace your support and love right now for me is just magical," the model said on Instagram. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for raising the bar. I know how much this means and I will always cherish it. Not one little Black girl can say they can't because we can, we always could and when you stay true, you will."

Guy Marineau/Conde Nast via Getty Images
Naomi Campbell

Traipsing down the runway in colossal platform heels, the legendary supermodel fell down at the Vivienne Westwood show in 1993. But like a true pro, Naomi handled the tumble gracefully. Considering the World Wide Web became available to the public that year, this moment was, without a doubt, internet-breaking.

Paul Vicente/Shutterstock
Alexander McQueen

The late designer left fashion week attendees in awe with his 1998 runway show. For the finale, Shalom Harlow modeled a simple but oh-so-striking voluminous white gown. In a matter of seconds, the angelic creation turned into a work of art as two mechanical robots splattered the dress with paint. The moment was so enthralling, it was the first show to bring Alexander McQueen to tears.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid

Not all superheroes wear capes...sometimes, they wear Chanel! Gigi Hadid saved the day during the luxury brand's Paris Fashion Week show in October 2019 after a YouTuber crashed the runway for laughs. Before security arrived, the supermodel blocked the prankster and escorted her off the platform.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images
Kanye West & North West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter stole the spotlight during her dad's Paris Fashion Week show in March 2020. North West lit up the stage with her musical debut as models continued to walk the runway in the latest Yeezy collection.

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images
Christopher Burberry

The end of an era! After 16 years as the head of Burberry, Christopher Burberry said goodbye to the fashion house with one memorable runway in 2018. The designer paid tribute to the LGBTQ+ community with designs that were wildly colorful, thoughtful and inspiring. "My final collection here at Burberry," he shared in closing, "is dedicated to some of the best and brightest organizations supporting LGBTQ+ youth around the world."

Yui Mok/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Queen Elizabeth & Anna Wintour

An unlikely but iconic duo! Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise appearance during Richard Quinn's London Fashion Week show in 2018. And naturally, she was seated by fashion royalty: Anna Wintour. For the event, Her Royal Highness presented the designer with the British Design Award, saying it was "a tribute to the industry and my legacy and all those who have contributed to British fashion."

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Ben Stiller & Owen Wilson

When life imitates art. The Zoolander stars put their best foot forward as they walked the Valentino runway during Paris Fashion Week for its fall/winter 2015/2016 show.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage
Kenzo

When fashion is art. Designers Carol Lim and Humberto Leon transported Paris Fashion Week attendees to another time period with their vibrant and whimsical spring/summer 2017 collection.

Francois Mori/AP/Shutterstock
Kate Moss & Lila Grace Moss

The legendary supermodel struck a pose and traipsed down the Fendi runway with her daughter Lila during the brand's spring/summer 2021 show. The unforgettable moment marked the first time the mother-daughter duo walked the catwalk together. However, we can bet that it won't be their last!

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Coco Rocha

Coco Rocha made a splash—literally—during Christian Siriano's show in 2020. After modeling in a vibrant red dress while pregnant, Coco decided to take a plunge into the designer's pool. "Since this was my only show during New York Fashion Week, I thought I'd change things up," Coco said in an Instagram video last September. "So I decided to get in the pool. Christian said it was warm, so I thought, why not!"

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage
Donatella Versace & The Supers

Jaws dropped to the floor after Donatella Versace brought out The Supers for Versace's spring/summer 2018 runway. Naomi, Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen lit up the catwalk in glitzy gold gowns.

