The 2021 SAG Awards Finally Gives Bridgerton the Recognition It Deserves

Watch : "Bridgerton" Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

Attention, Lady Whistledown: The 2021 SAG Awards just made a major announcement that's guaranteed to delight Bridgerton's biggest gossip.

On Feb. 4, Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs revealed the nominees for the upcoming award show on Instagram Live—and it wasn't just the relatable technical difficulties that caught the attention of viewers. It was Bridgerton's nominations! That's right, one day after being shut out of the 2021 Golden Globes, the record-breaking Netflix series was recognized with two SAG Awards nominations, including Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, the latter recognizing star Rege-Jean Page.

After hearing the news, Bridgerton fans took to social media to share their excitement, with one Twitter user writing, "SAGS FINALLY RECOGNISING BRIDGERTON THAT IS SO TRUE OF THEM." While another tweeted, "JUST GIVE ALL SAGs TO @bridgerton ALREADY, I'M SO THRILLED AND PROUD OF THEM."

This recognition for Bridgerton comes on the heels of its season two renewal. On Jan. 21, executive producer Shonda Rhimes shared details of what to expect next when she posted a letter from Lady Whistledown herself.