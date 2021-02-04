Inside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ “Tight Family Unit” During Quarantine

No Bad Moms in sight! Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are nailing the whole quarantine parenthood thing.
A source close to Mila tells E! News the spouses, who tied the knot in 2015, have gotten even more involved in their two kids' lives during the pandemic. Mila and Ashton hang out with Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, at home and help with their schoolwork.
The source exclusively tells us, "They do everything together and are a tight family unit. They truly enjoy being together and have a lot of fun."
Despite the rocky state of the world, the family has a good routine down and have gotten into a groove. The insider says, "Even in the stressful moments of quarantine with two kids at home, they have found ways to laugh through it."
The That '70s Show sweethearts typically take their son and daughter out all together in the mornings. After dropping their kids off, the couple has time to talk in the car and catch up.
"Ashton is a super hands on dad and loves being with the kids just as much as Mila," the insider adds. "The past year has given them extra time with the kids and they've found some silver linings in that."
Even though it's clearly going well for the duo, Ashton, 42, was not exactly subtle in letting fans know he couldn't wait for 2020 to end. On New Year's Eve, he shared a video of himself hilarious yelling, "It's over! It's over!"
The actors have also been staying extraordinarily up-to-date on Netflix's juiciest series during quarantine. In fact, Mila, 37, revealed during their Today interview on Feb. 1 that Ashton walked in on her watching some very NSFW content on their TV. The show in question? Bridgerton.
"Okay, I fall asleep by 9:30, I am out. It doesn't matter what is on, I'm asleep. Last night I happened to—I clearly stayed up til midnight," she said. "I was like, ‘What's happening on this show?' He's dead asleep. Wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode and he goes, ‘Are you watching a porno?' Like, he was so confused of what was happened!"
Ashton laughed it off, saying, "It's this mini porno that she's watching in the middle of the night. I'm like—I didn't know what was going on. Is there somebody else in the bed? It was terrifying!"
Gotta keep your S.O. on their toes at all times!
To see inside their $12 million home in Beverly Hills, click here.
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.