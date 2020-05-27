Go Inside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' $14 Million Beverly Hills Home

Related : A Blast From Interviews Past: Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will no longer be hanging out, down the street from their Beverly Hills home.

According to Variety, the A-list couple is seeking for $14 million for the keys to their picturesque property. Located in the star-studded, super private Hidden Valley community of the 90210, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom house is guaranteed to make it on your Pinterest board.

The backyard is just as enviable as the interior, with a lagoon-style swimming pool, spa, grotto and outdoor kitchen and bar sitting atop more than half an acre of land.

Ashton and Mila, who are proud parents to 3-year-old son Dimitri and 5-year-old daughter Wyatt, reportedly shelled out $10.2 million for the home in 2014. Needless to say, the That '70s Show co-stars are still moving on up in the world!