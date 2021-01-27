Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She "Would Have Done Anything" to Stay With Shawn Booth

Watch : Kaitlyn Bristowe Can't Feel Dancing Pain Because She's So Happy

Kaitlyn Bristowe is reflecting on one very special relationship.

Back in 2015, millions watched The Bachelorette star fall in love with personal trainer Shawn Booth. And while they appeared to be happily together for three years, the pair ultimately decided to call it quits in November 2018.

While appearing on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast on Wednesday, Jan. 27, Kaitlyn was asked if the duo felt a responsibility to stay together for the sake of the show, and her answer may surprise you.

"I think he felt that way," she told Kate Casey. "I don't feel like I did because, I mean, there is definitely a lot of pressure on us, but I was madly in love with him. I thought that was my person and I would have done anything to try to stay with him."

Kaitlyn continued, "Through those years, it did feel like a lot of pressure and people were always chiming in and kept talking about your relationship and think they know your relationship. I found that hard to keep up with because people did not know we were struggling on the other side. They thought we were this perfect happy couple and that was the part I felt was challenging."