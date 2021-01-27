Zendaya Addresses Backlash on Age Gap With Malcolm & Marie Co-Star John David Washington

Watch : Zendaya Tells Why She's Ready for More Adult Roles

Last year, while Hollywood was at a standstill amid worldwide lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, Zendaya and John David Washington remained hard at work.

With help from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, the actors secretly shot an entire full-length feature film—Malcolm & Marie, a black-and-white romantic drama—and in order to find out how, E! News' Victor Cruz caught up with Zendaya and John on Wednesday, Jan. 27's Daily Pop.

"I didn't know what the industry was going to look like," John, who plays filmmaker Malcolm in the Netflix flick, explained. "I didn't know if I was going to have an opportunity to do what I love to do the most, which is act."

Thankfully, writer and director Sam swooped in. According to Zendaya, safely filming Malcolm & Marie was the group's "number one concern," and with the creation of a "bubble"-like environment, they were able to get the job done.