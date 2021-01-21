Billie Eilish Reveals How Her Parents Put the Finishing Touches on New Rosalía Song

Watch : Why Billie Eilish Lost 100K IG Followers in an Hour

Billie Eilish loves to keep it in the family.

Of course, the record-breaking Grammy winner famously collaborated with her older brother Finneas O'Connell to produce her smash debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

But for her latest project, Billie reached out to some other members of her family tree for a little bit of help. This time, she turned to none other than mom and dad for some songwriting inspo.

On Jan. 21, the 19-year-old singer told Apple Music about her experience co-writing her new song "Lo Vas A Olvidar" ("You Will Forget Her") with Rosalía over the past year. The Euphoria song and its music video finally dropped on Thursday.

Billie told Zane Lowe how she and Rosalía originally wrote the first verse up until the chorus all the way back in January 2019. About six months later, they came back to it and the "Con Altura" artist wrote the second verses.