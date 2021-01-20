Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Are "Vomit-Inducingly Cute," According to His Kids

Watch : Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Historic Inauguration: Gaga, J.Lo & More

Six years into marriage and Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff are still in the honeymoon phase and might just be forever.

At least that's what our nation's new—and historic—vice president's stepchildren seem to think. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Cole, 26, and Ella, 22, Emhoff's kids from his previous marriage, were asked to describe the nation's second couple's relationship and they definitely did not hold back.

"It depends on the setting," Cole explained of Harris and Emhoff as a couple. "Because Doug and Kamala together are like almost vomit-inducingly cute and coupley. I'm like, When is this going to wear off?"

Ella added, "It's so insane. It's like the honeymoon phase forever. Like, the rest of the world gets to see it on social media, but we live that." And we're just a little jealous to be honest.

The brother and sister duo also discussed adjusting to life in the public eye after their stepmom—aka "Momola"—was elected in November.