Amanda Bynes' Fiancé Paul Michael Shares Rare Selfie of the Actress

Watch : Amanda Bynes Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Fiance

Hi, Amanda Bynes!

It's not often fans get to see the private star, but the 34 year old recently popped up on her fiancé Paul Michael's Instagram feed. Sporting thick eyebrows, her heart-shaped ink and a Playboy T-shirt, the actress smiled for a selfie that Michael posted on his Instagram Story on Jan. 11.

In December 2020, Michael shared an update on their relationship and future plans together. "We're doing great," he told E! News. "We go on walks and work every day, like to get coffee, and talk about living together one day. We are limited to what we can do in this pandemic so even if we want to do more, we are limited. [We plan on] spending the holidays together for a family dinner, also going to plan the wedding after we live together."

"We take good care of each other and we're understanding of one another and she is a good listener and we're there for each other," he continued. "We have the best time and I love spending every second with her. She is the best thing that ever happened to me."