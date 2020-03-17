Amanda Bynes is pregnant with her first child, E! News has confirmed.

Her fiancé Paul Michael shared the happy news on Tuesday, March 17. He took to Instagram to share an ultrasound of their baby, captioning the photo, "Baby in the making."

The former actress also took to her own personal Instagram account to share the exciting news."Baby on board!," Bynes captioned the photo of her ultrasound.

A source also tells E! News, "It's true, Amanda is pregnant. She's very, very early. Her parents know."

The news of her pregnancy comes nearly a week after Bynes and her fiancé of just three weeks had called off their engagement and then called it back on once again. "My love," the former actress captioned a selfie of her and her beau earlier this month.

Before this show of PDA on social media, Bynes had completely deleted all evidence of her and her partners relationship from social media.

She announced she was engaged on Valentine's Day. However, a source shared with E! News that the possibility of Bynes and Michael legally tying the note seemed "unlikely."