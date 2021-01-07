Pregnant Scheana Shay Slams Alarming Instagram Comments About Her Baby

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Star Scheana Shay Is Pregnant

Scheana Shay is not immune to the scarier side of social media.

It's no secret to fans that the Vanderpump Rules star is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Brock Davies. The exciting personal news came four months after the TV personality shared she had suffered a miscarriage. While the couple are now in the throes of baby bliss as they await their little one, not all are basking in their joy.

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, Shay asked fans to submit questions to her on her Instagram Story for her next Youtube vlog. While some questions involved whether the star is scared to introduce her child to her cat and if she is scared to give birth in Los Angeles with rising coronavirus cases, one response was alarming.

"Can I push hard on your baby," one person submitted. "To kill it."

As the mom-to-be fired back on her Instagram Story, "This is by far the worst one I've ever received. And this bitch has a photo with a kid in her profile!!!! Wow!!!"