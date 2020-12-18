Tom CruiseKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos
Exclusive

The Morning Show Halts Production After Crew Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus

E! News has exclusively learned that Apple TV+'s The Morning Show has paused filming after a crew member's positive COVID-19 test.

By Ryan Gajewski Dec 18, 2020 6:07 AMTags
TVJennifer AnistonReese WitherspoonCelebritiesCoronavirus
Watch: Jennifer Aniston Says "The Morning Show" Role Felt "Oddly Natural"

Production on The Morning Show is taking another break due to the ongoing pandemic.

Sources tell E! News exclusively that the Apple TV+ series that stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon has canceled a night shoot planned for Thursday, Dec. 17 in Culver City, Calif. after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who was in contact with the individual is now self-isolating, and there will be a second round of testing on Friday to rule out the possibility of a false positive. 

The Emmy-winning series had begun filming its second season in March but was forced to pause amid restrictions surrounding Hollywood shoots. Production on the show had resumed in October. 

A number of projects have had to shut down production of late due to positive testing, including films such as The Batman and Don't Worry Darling, and TV series including The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Bravo's Family Karma

photos
All of the TV Shows That Were Forced to End Because of COVID-19

The first season of Apple TV+'s timely series centered on a morning-news program dealing with the aftermath of a co-anchor being fired for sexual misconduct. The show has been an awards darling and landed seven 2020 Emmy nods, including a win for Billy Crudup as TV exec Cory Ellison. Aniston also earned a nomination for her role as co-host Alex Levy.

Apple

The cast of The Morning Show's star-studded first season included Steve CarellMark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry, who will all return for season 2.

The upcoming batch of episodes will also see the addition of new cast members Julianna Margulies, Greta Lee, Ruairi O'Connor and guest star Hasan Minhaj.

Trending Stories

1

Anna Kournikova Shares New Birthday Photos of Twins Lucy and Nicholas

2

Chrissy Teigen Makes Dinner for Gwen and Blake But It's Not Easy

3

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Got Dark in Winter Finales

4

Julianne Hough’s Ex Chuck Wicks Reveals Why They Really Broke Up

5

Victoria Beckham’s Family Christmas Card Goes Awry in Relatable Moment

Latest News

Exclusive

Morning Show Halts Production After Positive Coronavirus Test

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Got Dark in Winter Finales

Go Behind-the-Scenes of Brie and Nikki Bella's Nude Maternity Shoot

Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Leslie Odom Jr. Is Isolated From Pregnant Wife After Ellen Spot

20+ Holiday Gifts for Foodies 2020

Brandi Glanville Denies Dissing LeAnn Rimes' Masked Singer Win