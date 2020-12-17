What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks For December 19-20

Is there a better way to spend a snow day than by streaming the hours away?

Winter is finally here and with it comes a slew of binge-worthy content that is perfect for cozy days indoors wrapped in a blanket or in the same pair of sweatpants you've worn for the last week. No judgments here, just respect.

For your viewing pleasure, Netflix is dropping three early Christmas gifts in the form of a delightfully cheesy rom-com and two seasonal series, while Kaley Cuoco's buzzy new dramedy's first season is coming in for its landing. Plus, The Mandalorian's second season finale is already here and we're not ready to say goodbye to Baby Yoda.

But the must-watch of the week is Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the Netflix film that marks Chadwick Boseman's final film role after the Black Panther star died this summer at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer. The movie was just one of several projects Boseman filmed while secretly undergoing countless surgeries and chemotherapy and his performance is at once awe-inspiring and devastating.

Here's what to watch this weekend...