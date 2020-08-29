Chadwick Boseman Dead at 43: Black Panther Actor's Marvel Co-Stars and More React

Stars from across the globe are mourning the loss of Chadwick Boseman.
Reps for the actor confirmed he died following a four year battle with colon cancer on Friday, Aug. 28.
The following statement was shared to the 43-year-old's social media accounts: "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."
Chadwick's co-stars and admirers took to social media to express their sincere condolences to his loved ones, who were by his side at the time of his passing.
Director Jordan Peele was one of the first to react to the news, writing on Twitter, "This is a crushing blow."
Brie Larson: Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure. I'm honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend.
Chris Evans: "I'm absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. Few performers have such power and versatility. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I'm endlessly grateful for our friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in power, King."
Ava DuVernay: "May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so."
Chris Pratt: "This is such devastating news. We're praying for his family. The world has lost an immeasurable talent and a great person."
Denzel Washington: "He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career. God bless Chadwick Boseman."
Kate Hudson: "Devastating. I have no words, just love and tears at the moment. Sending all this love to his family and all the film families that had the pleasure to work alongside this beautiful man. Rest my friend."
Kerry Washington: "A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power."
Zoe Saldana: "Rest in Power King T'Challa. My heart is so heavy right now. Your passing has hit me hard. I will tell my sons about you forever. You were one of the classiest men I have ever met in my life. It was an honor to have shared minutes with you on screen and to have crossed paths with you during press. Though our acquaintance was light you always left a lasting impression because of your energy, poise and gentle manner. May the Universe deliver you to your promise land brother."
Joey King: "This is horrific. Cancer is horrific. Chadwick Boseman defied the odds of his disease and gifted us with so many great characters all while suffering the darkness and pain of cancer. Rest In Peace to this King."
Issa Rae: "This broke me."
Octavia Spencer: "We've lost a great one. My heart is truly broken. #ChadwickBoseman."
Gabrielle Union: "Truly a gentleman superstar on screen and in life. Pure excellence and class and grace."
Matthew A. Cherry: "Chadwick was really out here shooting all of these huge action movies while fighting stage 4 colon cancer. Man. Strong isn't even the word."
Ashton Kutcher: "thank you for the gifts you gave to us while you were here."
Ice Cube: "I'm floored by this news, Chadwick was one of the best and I really enjoyed watching him work. RIP."
Uzo Aduba: "Heartbreaking."
Sterling K. Brown: "I don't have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed."
Mandy Moore: "This news is just simply unfathomable, unimaginable. Sending love and peace to his family and loved ones. Rest in Power."
Marvel: "Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace."
Aisha Tyler: "This is such a premature and terrible loss. What a brilliant, beautiful, artistic mind departed us today. So much beauty in such a short period of time. Thank you Chadwick. #wakandaforever #RIPchadwickboseman"
Mark Ruffalo: "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King."
Mariah Carey: "This is heartbreaking. Thank you for persevering through it all. You leave behind an incredible body of work and an inspiring legacy. Rest in power. Chadwick Forever."
Reese Witherspoon: "May god bless you and carry you home @chadwickboseman. We lost one of the greats today. His legacy will live on forever in his beloved films and in the heart of everyone who loved him."
