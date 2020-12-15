The Bachelorette Reveals Tayshia Adams' Final 4

Tayshia Adams has found her final four.
After an hour of crying and agonizing and sending men home seemingly willy-nilly, Tayshia narrowed down her Bachelorette choices to four solid men: Zac, Ben, Ivan and Brendan.
We saw tearful goodbyes with Blake and Riley, and tensions flared when Bennett was invited to the rose ceremony despite having left a while ago. He still didn't get a rose, and neither did Noah, so it was sort of fitting that both men went home at the same time after their disaster of a two-on-one.
The four lucky guys who did get roses now get to introduce their families to Tayshia, and that is obviously going to go just great when we get to watch it tomorrow.
First, we got to sit through about an hour of the men telling all, which was honestly somewhat lackluster.
We can't quite put our finger on it, but this season has just lacked something, and that something is the thing that usually gets us excited for Men Tell All. Clare Crawley's rushed love story back at the beginning of the season took away a lot of the time we would have had for drama, and once Tayshia's season really got going, everything was so serious!
There's a lot going on this year and a lot of reasons for the people cooped up together on this dating show to pour their hearts out about what really matters to them and how their pasts have affected them—hell, we've been doing it too, in between Grey's Anatomy binges and hours and hours of TikTok viewing. Sometimes, those convos turned into good TV. Sometimes they didn't. And we're not over here saying that all those important convos shouldn't have happened, but we are over here realizing that maybe watching people date realistically is actually very boring to watch.
Anyway, there were two interesting parts of Men Tell All (aside from them making us even sadder that Tayshia dumped Riley, but he's gonna make a great future Bachelor Nation member).
First, the whole group had to argue about whether Bennett sucks or not. Some people thought he was perfectly respectable and others had witnessed him being condescending. He managed to talk about Harvard a couple times and refused to admit to being condescending, all while wearing a festive purple scarf.
Second, Yosef was brought back to remind us all of how Clare threw him off the show for throwing a fit about other men having to take their clothes off. We all got a reminder of the terrible things Yosef said to Clare back in the day, 84 years ago, and how he kept interrupting her and refusing to let her speak.
He was asked if he regrets anything he said, and you'll be surprised/not surprised at all to learn that he does not.
"Everything I said was factually accurate," he claimed.
He even said he hopes that if his daughter ever behaves like Clare, he would love for someone to call her out. Chris even tried to give Yosef the opportunity to apologize, and he simply chose not to.
Chris seemed disappointed enough that hopefully we never see Yosef again.
Keep up with all the men who have come and gone below!
The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.