Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe Vacation With Gleb Savchenko and His New Girlfriend

Watch : Chrishell Stause Shares Details on Relationship With Keo Motsepe

Well, that took an interesting turn. Last month, Dancing With the Stars partners Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko sparked romance rumors after Gleb announced that he's divorcing his wife of 14 years, Elena Samodanova.

Chrishell quickly silenced the speculation by saying they have "a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more." And when they reunited for the season finale on Nov. 23, the Selling Sunset star was extra careful not to appear too intimate. "I was like, 'Stay away from me!'" she told E! News later. "Social distance! Blame it on COVID."

Now Gleb and Chrishell are dancing all the way to Mexico together—but with each of their new significant others!

Earlier this month, DWTS pro Keo Motsepe started getting flirty with Chrishell and even shared a pic of him kissing her cheek and calling her "baby." Gleb approved, commenting several heart emojis and writing, "Love you guys!!!"

A source told E! News that they are, in fact, dating. "It's very new," we learned. "It happened after they were both eliminated from DWTS and were able to hangout with other people."