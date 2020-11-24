Chrishell Stause Sets the Record Straight on Gleb Savchenko Romance Rumors

Related : Gleb Savchenko Addresses Chrishell Stause Rumors Amid Divorce

Chrishell Stause is putting the rumors to rest.

The Selling Sunset star addressed the relentless speculation concerning her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko, while guest-hosting E!'s Daily Pop on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

"I feel like it really is annoying because it's one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he's going through personally, people want to make it into something it's not," Chrishell told E!'s Carissa Culiner and Morgan Stewart. "So we're just friends."

That said, she understands where DWTS fans are coming from.

"I get it," the real estate agent explained. "I've been on soaps. You have to have that kind of stuff sometimes when you're on the dance floor. People misinterpret that."

Following her reunion with Gleb at last night's DWTS finale, Chrishell joked on Daily Pop that she tried to keep her distance from him.

"I was like, 'Stay away from me!'" she recalled while laughing. "Social distance! Blame it on COVID."