Chrishell Stause Shares New Details About Her New Romance With DWTS Pro Keo Motsepe

They went Instagram official just days ago, and now, Chrishell Stause is opening up about her new man, Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, on Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files.

The Selling Sunset star, who competed on the most recent season of DWTS with partner Gleb Savchenko, shared new details about her romance on the new podcast episode. They decided to break the news about their relationship by sharing Instagram posts on their own accounts on Dec. 3. In both photos, the duo cozied up to one another. Before the couple made their announcement, fans speculated they were dating.

"Soon after we made it official, we went ahead and shared it," Chrishell told Nick, who also appeared on the dancing competition in an earlier season.

She couldn't help but giggle while talking about Keo, saying, "I'm so blushing right now!"

The real estate agent revealed that Keo was the one who asked her out. "He pursued that," she shared.