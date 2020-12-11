Lil Nas X Calls Santa Claus "My Bitch" in New NSFW Christmas Rap Video

Here's a song that you probably won't be caroling door-to-door anytime soon.
Lil Nas X joined Jimmy Fallon for a Christmas-themed rap song on the Thursday, Dec. 10 episode of The Tonight Show. The music video, which can be seen below, shows Jimmy dressed as a traditional Santa Claus, while Lil Nas X's version features a grill and exposed chest with plenty of bling.
When Jimmy's Santa introduces Lil Nas X as "Santa Nas X," the rapper replies, "Thank you, Santa, my bitch—man, I'm ready to party. And I'm flying in my sleigh while I'm chugging Bacardi. And I got a big bag which you already know. Got a couple candy canes for my ho ho hoes."
Santa replies with a benign verse about his attire, including his black boots, but Santa Nas X isn't having it.
"F--k your black boots, man, I got Jimmy Choos," the "Rodeo" performer sings. "And I got a Lamborghini, just kidding, I got two. I'm decked out in chrome, and I f--k on the daily. I don't give presents, man, I make the kids pay me."
At that, the friendlier Santa is ready to throw in the towel, but Lil Nas X isn't having it.
"Hell, no, you red-nosed bastard, I'm just getting started," the 21-year-old rapper fires back.
He then launches into a section that resembles "Old Town Road" with, "Let's get naughty, turn up the track, grab my sack while I count these stacks. Don't need reindeer, that's a fact. Got my hoes out front and some presents in the back."
Check out the video above, and just don't expect to hear this song covered by Michael Bublé anytime soon.
(E! News and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)