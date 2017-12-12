A post shared by R A E L Y N N (@raelynnofficial) on Dec 12, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Apparently everything really is bigger in the South and holiday cheer is no exception!

Country music stars Thomas Rhett, Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line) and Russell Dickerson teamed up with their wives—Lauren Akins, Hayley Hubbard, and Kailey Dickerson—to get into the Christmas spirit this year and went caroling around Nashville dressed in full festive attire.

That's right! We're talking top hats, bonnets, velvet scarves and head-to-toe red and green ensembles.

The self-proclaimed "Country Carolers" even made a stop at another famous Nashville resident's front porch: former Voice contestant RaeLynn Woodward!

"The Official party crashers," wrote the country singer of the unexpected carolers in a post to Instagram. "Swipe to see the most EPIC Christmas Caroling from some of my favorite humans. Thank God for security cameras. #nashville #lovemyfriends #whatsthefirstsong."