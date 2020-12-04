Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Are the Epitome of '90s "Coolness" in Epic FBF Pic

Related : Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With Hologram of Late Father

Kim Kardashian has us missing the '90s.

On Friday, Dec. 4, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared an epic throwback of herself and sister Kourtney Kardashian. In the image, Kim and Kourtney oozed '90s vibes thanks to their precisely tweezed eyebrows. Oh, and we can't forget to give the SKIMS founder's hair clips and colorful eyeshadow a shout out.

How about Kourtney's sunglasses? Those are certainly back in-style.

Alongside the throwback photo, the mother of four wrote, "Coolness."

The photo also featured Kim and Kourtney's late father Robert Kardashian, who gained notoriety as one of O.J. Simpson's defense attorneys in 1995.

So, we're definitely getting big '90s energy from this picture.

This isn't the first throwback that Kim has shared in 2020. In fact, back in September, the E! personality posted a bikini-clad pic of herself, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian from 2006.

With KUWTK coming to an end in 2021, we couldn't be more grateful for these nostalgic nuggets.