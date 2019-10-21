Kim Kardashian's birthday is filled with gifts—for fans!

As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrates her big day today, family members are sharing heartfelt messages on social media. And yes, there are epic throwback photos included.

"There are so many wonderful things I wish people knew about you. There are SO many things, so I will only name a few. For all the years of your life, you have glowed from the inside out. There has always been a magnetic energy about you," Khloe Kardashian shared on Instagram. "You've written your own set of rules, always with love. You have forever had an immense amount of courage and faith that everything will always work out. But most importantly, You leave people better."

The Good American designer continued, "You want everyone to be the best version of themselves. You leave people feeling empowered and full. I pray, on your birthday and every day of your life, that you forever feel loved, respected and appreciated! We all love you so much!"