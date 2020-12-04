Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun at Liam Hemsworth Marriage in Message to TikTok Couple

Miley Cyrus just gave two fans the ultimate surprise.
On Thursday, Dec. 3, the singer spotted a TikTok video of a couple kissing and dancing to her hit "Plastic Hearts." The clip, uploaded by @de4dangel, also stated, "If Miley Cyrus comments we will get married."
Needless to say, the Grammy-nominated artist couldn't resist leaving a message. "Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me," the "Wrecking Ball" star wrote. "Congrats."
As fans will recall, Cyrus was previously married to Liam Hemsworth. The former couple, who met and fell in love while filming The Last Song together in 2009, wed in 2018. But a decade after their romance began, they officially split. They announced their breakup in 2019—filing for and finalizing their divorce later that year.
Cyrus recently opened up about the end of their marriage in a tell-all interview with Howard Stern. The 28-year-old recalled how, during the engagement, their Malibu home burned down in the 2018 California wildfires. Cyrus said she "lost everything."
"Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, 'What could be purposeful about this?' I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him," she told the radio host. "And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."
Cyrus also admitted "there was too much conflict," which she didn't want in her life. "When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone," she said. "I don't get off on drama or fighting."
After the split, Cyrus formed a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. However, they broke up after a few months together. Cyrus then dated Cody Simpson but they called it quits less than a year later.
As for Hemsworth, he sparked romance rumors with Maddison Brown in 2019 but was then linked to Gabriella Brooks later that year. The actor and the model appear to still be going strong.