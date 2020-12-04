Get In The Holiday Spirit With These 9 Celeb Recipes and Cookbooks

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you've recovered from the madness of Thanksgiving or still don't want to be bothered with cooking, we've got a treat for you!
We called upon our celeb friends who know how to cook up memorable holiday meals that the whole family will enjoy. No more scrolling aimlessly on Pinterest trying to find a foolproof holiday meal recipe when you have the kitchen expertise of celebs like RHONY's Jill Zarin or Blue Blood's Bridget Moynahan.
With more time at home this holiday season, there's no better way to pass the time than learning a new recipe to serve at your next holiday gathering. Even if you haven't baked since the banana bread days of quarantine, these 9 celeb recipes and holiday anecdotes will make you want to put that apron back on!
Keep scrolling to get some delicious inspiration from your favorite celebrities!
Nancy O'Dell's "Betty's Biscuits"
"Here is my mom's special "Betty's Biscuits" recipe, which I cherish, as it is in her own handwriting. We make them every holiday. I used to make them with her as a little girl and now I make them with my daughter. Makes me feel like any mom is still with us in some way."
Ingredients: 2 cups self-rising flour, 2 tsp baking powder, 2 tbsp confectioner's sugar (10x) or granulated sugar, 1/3 to 1/2 cup solid Crisco, 1 cup buttermilk
Directions:
- Mix flour, sugar, baking powder and Crisco (crunch up with hands).
- Roll out on waxed paper with rolling pin.
- Cut with cutter.
- Bake on greased sheet in pre-heated oven 400°- 425° until brown.
Jill Zarin's Famous Chicken Soup (Matzo Balls optional)
"I can't tell you how many people ask me for this recipe. This soup brings so many good memories of family holidays and of course every year everyone says it was the best. Of course I'm thinking, was it bad last year? Lol. I also make it when someone doesn't feel well. Somehow this can cure almost any common cold. Or at least make it more comfortable. If you have never had one, I can only describe it as a fluff ball filled with chicken soup flavors of carrots, onions and celery. From my family to yours…Happy Holidays!"
Ingredients: One BIG chicken, 2 sticks of celery, Assorted carrot colors - orange if that's all that is available, 3 medium onions, Kosher salt, Pepper, Parsley, Garlic (optional), Dill optional, 1 box chicken stock or 1 packet from Matzo ball soup mix.
Directions:
Secrets of a Jewish Mother: Real Advice, Real Stories, Real Love by Jill Zarin, Lisa Wexler and Gloria Kamen
The RHONY star and designer knows how to give some game-changing life advice! This book is perfect for those moments during the hectic holiday season when you need a timeout to gain some inspiration.
Bridget Moynahan's Apple Pie
"My mother made the most amazing apple pies our whole lives. We all looked forward to it. She of course being old school made crust from scratch. My father, in retirement, took over. He loved making pies. He was a chemist by trade and took pride in making very detailed recipes. He loves making apple pie and the complexity of its flavors. He insisted on several different types of apples... green apples, Macintosh were consistent. He played around with the third type of apple for a different flavor. The butter, sugar cinnamon mixture and the lemon all had to be added at certain times for the optimal flavor. He loved dessert. He took so much pride in his pies. I recently started modifying his pie and even moved it towards a crumble. I started cooking the apples before placing them in the pie shell. I am Even draining the apple juices to cook longer and adding vanilla to create an almost Carmel tone. The first time I made it, I thought.... man, my dad would love this!"
Pie Ingredients: 2 frozen pie crust sheets, defrosted, ¾ cup sugar, 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour, 1/8 teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg, Dash of ground cloves
1 large Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced, 2 large Cortland apples, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced, 2 large McIntosh apples, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced
2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, dices, ½ lemon
For Egg Wash and Finishing: 1 large egg, 1 tablespoon heavy cream, 1 tablespoon sugar
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 450°F. Line the bottom of a 9-inch glass pie plate with one of the pie crust sheets.
- In a large bowl, sift together the sugar, flour, salt, nutmeg, and cloves. Whisk together until thoroughly combined. Add the apple slices to the bowl and toss until the apples are completely coated.
- Fill the lined pie plate with the apple slices, arrange them as compactly as possible. Depending on the size of the apples you've used, you may have some left over.
- Spread the butter pieces evenly over the apples. Squeeze the lemon over the apples, being careful to catch and discard the seeds.
- Center the second crust on top of the pie. Press the edges of the top and bottom crust together, the use a fork to make a uniform pattern all the way around the edge. Trim any extra crust around the edge of the pie. Slice three slits in the top to allow steam to escape.
- Wrap the edge of the pie crust with wide strip of aluminum foil to prevent the edges from burning. Bake 15 minutes, then reduce the oven temperature to 350°F and bake for 35 minutes more.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and cream for the egg wash. Remove the pie from the oven and remove the foil. Brush the top of the pie with the egg wash, sprinkle the sugar over the top, and bake for 15 minutes more.
- Transfer the pie to a wire rack and let cool for at least 10 minutes before serving.
The Blue Bloods Cookbook: 120 Recipes That Will Bring Your Family to the Table by Bridget Moynahan & Wendy Howard Goldberg
Homemade clam chowder, cheesecake, apple pies and pizza? Yes please! Enjoy tons of recipes that will make family dinners memorable!
Kristin Cavallari's "Dad's Meatballs and Famous Pasta Sauce" from True Comfort
"My dad's meatballs and sauce. It reminds me of being a kid - we would make them every Christmas Eve. I've since kept up the tradition with my kids and we look forward to it every year."
True Comfort: More Than 100 Cozy Recipes Free of Gluten and Refined Sugar by Kristin Cavallari
Learn how to make her dad's famous meatballs and other dishes like Dark Chocolate Peppermint Silk Pie or Roasted Cauliflower Tartine. Yum!
Jamie Oliver's Baked Mushroom Soup from 7 Ways
"As you guys know, we don't celebrate Thanksgiving here in the UK but I'm always up for an excuse to have a mammoth cook-up! Holiday celebrations will be a bit different for all of us this year and although we won't be enjoying family gatherings in quite the same way, we can still get in the spirit and enjoy some really beautiful food. I love this Baked Mushroom Soup as a starter. It's super simple to put together and makes the most amazing, creamy, luxuriously light soup which is a great way to get the party started."
Ingredients: 2 red onions, 4 cloves of garlic, ½ a bunch of thyme (½ oz), 10 oz mushrooms, 10 oz good sourdough bread, 4 cups fresh veg or chicken stock, 2½ oz Gruyère cheese
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Peel and dice the onions, and peel and finely slice the garlic, then place in a large casserole pan on a medium-low heat with 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
- Strip in the thyme and cook for 10 minutes, stirring regularly, while you slice the mushrooms and tear the bread into 1½-inch chunks.
- Stir the mushrooms into the pan, pour in the stock and bring to a boil. Add the bread, then grate in most of the cheese.
- Stir well, grate over the remaining cheese and transfer to the oven for 25 minutes, or until dark golden and very thick.
- Season to perfection, then serve drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. Comfort in a bowl.
Ali Larter's Thanksgiving Meal
"Thanksgiving is one of my favorite meals of the year! I always do a Friend's Thanksgiving so we get to have one raucous trial run, and then a family affair. Recipes are traditions that remind me how important it is to slow down and appreciate time cooking and connecting as a family."
Kitchen Revelry: A Year of Festive Menus from My Home to Yours by Ali Larter
Learn how to throw effortless dinner parties and meals for every occasion!
Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval's Holiday Cocktails
"The best part of the holidays is being with family, so Tom likes to serve after-dinner cocktails with an energy boost (from our book Fancy AF Cocktails the one to do would be the THTea) to prevent that post-turkey slump. That way we can all enjoy more time together!" -Ariana
Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers by Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval
If anyone knows how to make the perfect drink, it's Ariana and Tom! We could all use another reason to cheers to a healthy and happy new year!
Joey Skladany's Caesar Salad from Basic Bitchen
"It only made sense to have my bodybuilder mom's salad featured in Basic Bitchen. She has always been health-conscious and the best salad-maker I know, but this salad has gone above and beyond a simple green at the holiday dinner table. It's become a garlic-forward tradition, rooted in a humorous backstory where my mom made up the fact that it was a Sicilian Caesar salad because she didn't use mayonnaise as a dressing base. One simple Google search will reveal that a Caesar salad is not only *not* Italian, but there is no Sicilian Caesar in existence."
Ingredients: 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon onion powder, 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano, 1/4 teaspoon dried basil
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme, Pinch of kosher salt 1 small baguette, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 4 cups), 1 garlic clove, cut into quarters, 1 /3 cup olive oil, 1 /2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional for seasoning, 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus additional for seasoning, 1 1 /2 to 2 romaine hearts, torn into bite-size pieces (about 8 cups)
1 egg, 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice (from 1 medium lemon), 1 cup seasoned croutons, 1 /4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, 6 anchovy fillets (optional)
Directions:
- First, make the seasoned croutons: Preheat the oven to 350ºF. In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the butter, olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, basil, thyme, and salt. Cook until the butter is melted and the flavors are combined, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days, or in the freezer or up to 1 month.
- Add the bread cubes to a large bowl and pour the butter mixture over them. Toss to coat and add to a baking sheet in a single even layer. Transfer to the oven and bake for 12 to 15 minutes, tossing halfway through, until lightly brown and toasted. Remove from the oven and let cool.
- In a small bowl, marinate the garlic in olive oil for 30 minutes. Stir in the salt and pepper. Place the romaine lettuce in a large salad bowl. Remove the garlic pieces from the oil, discard the garlic, and pour the oil over the romaine. Toss lightly.
- Season with salt and pepper. Break the egg over the salad, add the lemon juice, and toss again. Add the croutons and Parmesan. Garnish with anchovies, if using. Serve immediately.
Basic Bitchen: 100+ Everyday Recipes by Joey Skladany
You'll be cooking up a storm this holiday season thanks to Joey! Fill your tablescape with cake pops, salads, cauliflower pizzas and so much more!
Haylie Duff's Apple, Cranberry & Goat Cheese Crostinis
"I'm all about making easy appetizers during the holidays, but still presenting something that is festive and exciting! In my family, we love a crostini bar! Especially my daughter Lulu. You can add all kinds of toppings and everyone can create their own!"
Ingredients: 1/2 whole wheat baguette, sliced, 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, 1 granny smith apple, diced, dried cranberries, 2 big tablespoons, 1/2 tablespoon rosemary, chopped pinch of salt & pepper, 5 tablespoons goat cheese, honey for drizzling
Directions:
- Sauté apples, cranberries & salt & pepper with 1 tbsp olive oil over medium heat until slightly softened. Only about 2 minutes.
- Toast the baguette slices until just starting to turn golden brown.
- Spread goat cheese on baguette slices.
- Spoon sautéed apple mixture on top of baguettes.
- Drizzle with honey and finish with more chopped rosemary for garnish.
The Real Girl's Kitchen
If you follow Haylie's instagram, you've probably drooled over the incredible homemade meals she posts. Now you can recreate her favorite breakfasts, salads, soups, appetizers and much more!
