Celebrity Cookbooks to Help With the Inevitable Holiday Potluck

by Mike Vulpo & Katherine Riley | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 5:00 AM
Forget about the juicy tell-all memoirs. Today, Hollywood's biggest stars are all about the delicious cookbooks—inviting fans into their homes and sharing more than a few tasty recipes. And chances are you'll be invited to a potluck party (or two, or three) this holiday season. So why not show your celebrity savvy by bringing a star-studded side dish to the soiree?
With that in mind, we've rounded up some foodie faves below. Bon appétit!
The mother-of-three and fashion designer is ready to share 100 recipes free of gluten, dairy and refined sugar in her cookbook.
The award-winning celebrity chef's book features more than 200 (mostly) plant-based recipes for cooks of all levels. Avaiable for free with Kindle Unlimited.
For years, the supermodel has been collecting, cooking, and Instagramming her favorite recipes, and here they are: from breakfast all day to John Legend's famous fried chicken with spicy honey butter to her mom's Thai classics.
In this family-focused cookbook, Freddie teaches fans to cook his mainstays, the recipes that he makes on even the busiest weeknights, as well as more luxurious date night meals.
In The Seasoned Life, Ayesha shares 100 of her favorite recipes and invites readers into the home she has made with her two daughters and her husband Stephen Curry.
The Oscar winner and GOOP goddess shares recipes for the foods she eats when she wants to lose weight, look good and feel more energetic.
Miss Patti is back, as fierce as ever, sharing more than 100 new recipes that will have your mouth watering and your guests begging for seconds.
The former Chopped Canada host and busy dad shares recipes perfect for kids and adults alike.
Speaking of celebs in the kitchen, Candace Cameron Bure is serving up must-have cookware.
