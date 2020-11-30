Kelly Clarkson Awarded Temporary Primary Physical Custody of Kids Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Related : Kelly Clarkson Describes Divorce As the "Worst Thing Ever"

Nearly six months after Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, legal decisions are being made regarding their roles as parents.

On Nov. 19, the Grammy-winning singer was awarded primary physical custody in Los Angeles of her and Blackstock's two children together, daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4. According to court documents filed on Nov. 30 and obtained by E! News, "under the circumstances present in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favor of Petitioner having primary custody" and that the children "have not resided in Montana and that their current resident and their residence for the last several years has been Los Angeles, California."

As a result, the exes were granted joint legal custody and physical custody, but primary physical custody was given to Clarkson. "This custody order isn't that big of a deal," a source told E! News. "It actually made the most sense for both sides because the kids are in school in Los Angeles and this order was designed to not disrupt the kids routine and to keep them in school. This works for Brandon and Kelly and everyone is fine with it for the sake of the kids. Brandon will be back to L.A. to see the kids." E! News has reached out to Clarkson's rep and Blackstock's attorney for comment.