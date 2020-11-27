Watch Hoda Kotb's 3-Year-Old Daughter Haley Joy React to Her "Secret Signal" on TV

Pure joy!
Hoda Kotb sent a sweet message to her daughter, Haley Joy, while co-hosting the Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 26. The Today anchor took to social media after completing her hosting duties to share an adorable video of her 3-year-old girl reacting to her "secret signal" on TV.
"Told Haley I would give her a secret signal from parade to say i love you!" Hoda captioned the sweet video, showing Haley erupting in laughter while watching her mom. "tug on my ear a la @carolburnett."
While Haley watched the special moment alongside Hoda's fiancé Joel Schiffman, the author told fans that her youngest daughter Hope Catherine "slept thru parade! Naptime!"
It was just over a year ago that Hoda announced that she adopted her second child. Reflecting on the moment she got to hold Hope in her arms, Hoda told her Today colleagues in April 2019, "My God, my heart just grew. I can't believe it's happening, y'all."
At the time, Hoda shared how Haley was doing as a big sister. As she explained, "She was trying to feed her her raspberries and I was like, 'Not yet, babe.'"
As fans will recall, the journalist adopted Haley Joy in 2017. "She's a Valentine's baby," Hoda said on Today at the time. "She is the love of my life."
Hoda also shared the happy news with her social media followers at the time, writing, "And then my soul saw you and it kind of went, 'Oh there you are. I've been looking for you.'"
For Haley's birthday in February, Hoda posted a series of photos with her eldest daughter. "I believe in miracles. My first one happened 3 years ago," she captioned the post. "My only request... is for you Father Time ... pls slow down."
Scroll on to see more of Hoda's sweetest moments with her daughters!