Meghan MarkleKelly ClarksonGrammysVideosPhotos

Taylor Swift Reveals the One Song She Had the "Most Fun" Re-Recording

Taylor Swift, who is re-recording her first six studio albums, shared how special it was to revisit one of her earliest hits.

By Kaitlin Reilly Nov 25, 2020 6:06 PMTags
Taylor SwiftCelebrities
Related: Beyonce & Taylor Swift Lead 2021 Grammy Nominations

Taylor Swift has been having a "really good time" re-recording her first six albums, but she was particularly excited to revisit one of her earliest hits. 

In an interview with Good Morning America, the Grammy winner shared that "Love Story," her hit single off her 2008 sophomore album Fearless, was a track she was thrilled to re-record. 

"So far, of the ones I've recorded, I think it's been the most fun doing 'Love Story' because the older music, my voice was so teenaged and I sometimes, when I hear my older music and my older young teenage voice, it makes me feel like I'm a different singer now," she said. "So it's been the most fun to re-record ones that I feel like I could actually possibly improve upon the song."

Taylor, who just dropped a Disney+ special in which she performed the songs off her latest album folklore, chose to re-record the six albums she released prior to 2019's Lover due to a dispute with her previous record label Big Machine Label Group. As fans may recall, Taylor claimed that Big Machine, run by Scott Borchetta, did not give her the proper opportunity to acquire her masters before they were sold to Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun, who Taylor alleged was a "bully" who had long tried to damage her career.

photos
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn: Romance Rewind

T.Swift, who just won Artist of the Year at the 2020 American Music Awards, revealed in her acceptance speech that she couldn't make the star-studded event due to her recording schedule. 

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Katherine Heigl Just Heard What Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" Means

2

Prince Harry's Uncle Speaks Out About Meghan Markle's Miscarriage

3

Wife of Prince Charles' Friend is “Horrified” By The Crown

Taylor seemed excited by the prospect of sharing her new recordings with the world, telling fans watching the AMAs, "The reason I'm not there tonight is I'm actually re-recording of all my old music, in the studio where we originally recorded it so it's been amazing, and I can't wait for you to hear it."

Check out the interview above!

Trending Stories

1

Katherine Heigl Just Heard What Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" Means

2

Prince Harry's Uncle Speaks Out About Meghan Markle's Miscarriage

3

Wife of Prince Charles' Friend is “Horrified” By The Crown

4

Kelly Clarkson Alludes to Possible Reason for Her Divorce

5

Kylie Jenner Shows Some Serious Skin in Barely-There Bathing Suit Pic

Latest News

How Brie and Nikki Bella "Let Loose" While Celebrating Their Birthdays

Taylor Swift Reveals the Song She Had the "Most Fun" Re-Recording

Why Meghan Markle Decided to Write About Her Miscarriage

The Best Lululemon Black Friday Deals 2020

How To Score the Viral Amazon Coat for Free From Olay on Cyber Monday

Jinger Duggar Welcomes Baby Girl One Year After Suffering Miscarriage

Prince Harry's Uncle Speaks Out About Meghan Markle's Miscarriage