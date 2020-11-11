Kaley Cuoco on What it Was Really Like to Film Big Bang Theory Sex Scenes With Ex Johnny Galecki

Related : See Kaley Cuoco's Reaction to "The Big Bang Theory" Ending

Most of us would find it extremely awkward to film a sex scene with an ex. For Kaley Cuoco, it was just another day at work.

The Big Bang Theory star opened up on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast about what it was like filming intimate moments in bed with her co-star and real-life ex-boyfriend Johnny Galecki.

The pair dated from about 2007 to 2009, which is when seasons one through three aired on CBS. But after their split, Kaley noticed their characters Penny and Leonard seemed to have sex more and more often. She suspects Big Bang creator Chuck Lorre did that "on purpose" to mess with the actors.

According to People, Kaley told Dax on Monday, Nov. 9, "When we broke up obviously it was a little sensitive for a minute, but I remember those weeks that Chuck had written these episodes where all of a sudden our characters were like sleeping together every other second."