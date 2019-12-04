Instagram
It's a boy!
Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki just became a first time dad. The actor and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer welcomed their newest bundle of joy. The pair announced the happy news on Wednesday with an adorable Instagram.
"With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful Avery into this incredible world," he captioned the black and white photo, which showed the family of three holding hands. "Thank you for all of your love and support.
Johnny and Alaina have been together since 2018 and announced that they were expecting their first child in May. The pair have been very outspoken about their excitement over their little miracle. Recently, they had a gender reveal party that got a little bit messy, but all the more to celebrate over. Johnny and Alaina posted photos of the event on social media and let fans in on the fact that they were having a baby boy.
"A day I'll never forget," the actor captioned a photo sharing a sweet smooch with his lady at their gender reveal party. The pair also shared that they would name their little one Avery, in a sweet post about Alaina's epic and intimate baby shower.
"My amazing mama and auntie put together the most amazing celestial shower," she captioned a post standing in-front of giant balloons that spelled out Avery. "I am so grateful for the sweetest, most amazing night, celebrating Avery. Can not wait to meet this little man, only 4 weeks left. PS: My sweetheart @sanctionedjohnnygalecki sent so many sweet surprises and my heart couldn't be more full and grateful."
Doesn't get any cuter than that. Of course, Alaina had to shout out her gorgeous friends who helped throw such an amazing shower in a hilarious post. "Avery's coming into this world so loved, and with some hott aunties," she shared alongside some of her besties.
Congratulations on the arrival of your beautiful baby boy!
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!