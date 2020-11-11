CMA Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Country music is taking center stage at tonight's 2020 CMA Awards.
Longtime CMAs emcee Carrie Underwood is passing the baton to Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, who are teaming up to co-host the live ceremony from Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. The CMA Awards will honor and showcase the biggest names in country music as well as emerging talent dominating the country music airwaves.
Fans can expect performances from Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay, who will sing their hit collab "10,000 Hours," plus Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Maren Morris and many more.
As for tonight's nominees, the odds are stacked in Lambert's favor, who leads with seven nods. With 55 total career CMA Awards nominations, she also set a new record for female artists. Ahead of the ceremony, it was revealed on Good Morning America that Lambert has already won one award!
And after Garth Brooks pulled out of the running for this year's Entertainer of the Year award, all eyes will be on Lambert, Underwood, Urban, Eric Church and Luke Combs to see who snags the evening's top honor.
See which of your favorite country music stars were crowned winners below!
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
"Beer Never Broke My Heart," Luke Combs
"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert
"The Bones," Maren Morris
"I Hope," Gabby Barrett
Album of the Year
Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Old Dominion, Old Dominion
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
"Bluebird," Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
"The Bones," Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
"Even Though I'm Leaving," Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
"I Hope You're Happy Now," Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
"More Hearts Than Mine," Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Musical Event of the Year
"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
"Be A Light," Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
"The Bones," Maren Morris with Hozier
"Fooled Around And Fell In Love," Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
WINNER: "I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
Music Video of the Year
"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
WINNER: "Bluebird," Miranda Lambert
"Homemade," Jake Owen
"I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
"Second One To Know," Chris Stapleton
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
