Kris JennerLily JamesThe Bradshaw BunchKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Magic Johnson Reveals His Favorite Kobe Bryant Memory

Magic Johnson appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about what he admired most about friend and former Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant.

By Kaitlin Reilly Nov 05, 2020 7:11 PMTags
Ellen DeGeneresKobe BryantCelebrities
Related: Kevin Hart & Kobe Bryant Went to Basketball Camp Together

Magic Johnson will always be grateful for his friendship with the late Kobe Bryant

In a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show Nov. 5, the NBA legend revealed one of his best memories with Kobe, his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate.

After Ellen congratulated Magic on the Dodgers World Series win (the retired athlete is a part owner of the baseball team) and the Lakers' new championship title, Magic, who appeared virtually on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, opened up about his friendship with the basketball superstar, who died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant in a January helicopter crash.

Magic shared one of his favorite memories: A conversation shortly before the Lakers 1985 defeat of the Boston Celtics in the championship game. The L.A. team had lost to the Celtics just one year before, making it a particularly big win. 

"I told him, the hardest championship you will ever win is beating the Boston Celtics. So right after we won that Game 7, he hugged me and said 'Man Magic you were right this is so difficult to beat these Boston Celtics, because they never beat themselves,'" the 61-year-old explained. "We've had so many great moments like that, talking about business, talking about life, talking about being husbands and fathers. I've enjoyed every moment talking to Kobe."

photos
NBA Stars Honor Kobe Bryant on Mamba Day

In addition to appreciating Kobe as a friend and teammate, Magic said he loved how the "Black Mamba" used his free time after the end of his basketball career in 2016.

Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Celebrity Pastor Carl Lentz Fired From Hillsong for "Moral Failures"

2

KUWTK Preview: Kendall & Kylie Aren't Speaking After Fight

3

Lil Wayne Has Cryptic Response About Alleged Breakup From Denise Bidot

"To see him enjoy retirement and see him be creative and create content, winning an Oscar," Magic continued, referring to Kobe's 2018 Best Animated Short Academy Award win for the film Dear Basketball, "seeing the things he was able to do was amazing off the court."

He also applauded Kobe for being a champion for women in sports. Kobe coached Gianna's Mamba Academy basketball team, and the two were heading to a game the day of the crash. 

"God is so good to have put Kobe in my life," Magic continued. "So I thank him for that." 

Check out the full interview above.

Trending Stories

1

Celebrity Pastor Carl Lentz Fired From Hillsong for "Moral Failures"

2

Chrissy Teigen & Daughter Luna's Broadcast Is an Adorable Must-See

3

Carrie Ann Inaba Is Being "Bullied" for Kaitlyn Bristowe Judging

4

Olivia Wilde Film Don’t Worry Darling Halted for Coronavirus

5

Lashana Lynch Received "Abuse" After Cast As First Black Female 007

Latest News

Magic Johnson Reveals His Favorite Kobe Bryant Memory

Exclusive

Zack Attack Reunites in Exclusive New Saved By the Bell Photos

What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks For November 7-8

Lashana Lynch Received "Abuse" After Cast As First Black Female 007

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Claims Her Family Didn't Encourage Voting

See Kris Jenner's Birthday Tributes From Kim Kardashian and More

Celebrity Pastor Carl Lentz Fired From Hillsong for "Moral Failures"