YOUR MONDAY CHEAT SHEET

Everything You Need to Know This Week
Kim KardashianEmily in ParisE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Plus-Size Model Brooke Finally Got the Confidence She Deserves on Dr. 90210

By Allison Crist Oct 27, 2020 3:00 AMTags
TVReality TVWeight LossSurgeryShowsCelebritiesPlastic SurgeryDr. 90210
MONDAYS
Related: Dude With Stretched-Out Ears Wants George Clooney's Lobes!

A life-changing experience.

Brooke lost almost 200 pounds through diet and exercise, and now, she's ready for a tummy tuck that will rid her of the excess skin that formed during her transformation. 

The 26-year old California local and first-time Dr. 90210 patient paid a visit to Dr. Cat Begovic on tonight's all-new episode, and the plastic surgeon listened as Brooke recounted her life story in addition to what the procedure would mean to her. 

"I'm a plus-size model, but as a child, I actually was ashamed of my body. I felt like I was made wrong and I was using food to cope with feeling like I'm not like everyone else," Brooke explained. "That's something I'm still healing from."

She continued, "Losing the skin is not about changing my body—I'm very proud of my body—but I am looking forward to the day where my skin is not a focus. I'm ready to just really redefine who I am now and let go of who I was."

photos
Meet the Dr. 90210 Cast

Brooke goes on to tell Dr. Cat that she was at her heaviest in high school, weighing 400 pounds. She ended up losing nearly half of that, but the weight didn't stay off very long: "I went to college and I gained it all back."

"Then I was like, you know what, I'm sick of living like this. It was a lifestyle change at this point," Brooke added, revealing that she currently weighed 195 pounds. 

"You should be super proud of yourself," Dr. Cat responded. "That's amazing!"

Now, Brooke is "done dieting" and just ready to get rid of the excess skin—especially since it's holding her back not physically, but mentally. 

"I am a plus-size model so it's my job to be confident; however, in the back of my mind, I'm always like, 'Okay what is my skin looking like here?'" she expressed. "So this would help my career and I know this would help me be more confident in who I am."

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Phillippe Throws Major Shade Ellen DeGeneres' Way While On a Jog

2

Cardi B's Cousin Arrested During Outing With Her and Offset

3

Cheryl Burke Suffers Head Injury After Falling in DWTS Practice

Dr. Cat offered some reassuring advice, telling her patient, "We're our worst enemy, right? Our mind is telling us all these things [and] most of the time, they're not real."

"Brooke is beautiful but because she is a model, she's under more scrutiny," Dr. Cat added in a confessional. "It's not just about how beautiful you look on the outside, it's that magic that comes from within that creates that special picture."

Watch
"Dr. 90210" Is on the Cutting Edge of Hollywood Beauty

After the two had a meaningful conversation, they started to sort of the logistics of the surgery.

Brooke stripped down, and Dr. Cat pointed out, "Women come into my office all the time asking to have the curve that you do." 

She made a note that she'd want to keep Brooke's natural shape, even if it made for a more difficult procedure. After all, Brooke does make a living off of her looks!

"You know how cameras are nowadays—they see every last detail, so getting all the little details exactly perfect is the biggest challenge in this surgery," Dr. Cat added.

Related: Meet the New Face of 90210's Plastic Surgery: Dr. Cat

When it came time for surgery, Brooke was thrilled—"I'm ready not to be wearing Spanx every day of my life!"—and Dr. Cat was ready to get to work. 

Here's how she broke down the procedure: "I'll make a low incision on her abdomen to lift up the skin and fat. I'll then tighten her muscles using sutures and remove as much skin as possible. I'll then perform my special contouring sutures in order to create the appearance of abs. Then I'll use my special technique to reconnect the belly button."

That last part was so special that Dr. Cat didn't even want the Dr. 90210 cameras to capture it!

Ultimately, in what seemed like the blink of an eye, the surgery was complete!

Six months later, we finally got to see Brooke's transformation.

"I've been through so much in my life and I was always so insecure but after getting rid of the skin, I just finally feel like me," she expressed. "Before, my stomach was loose, it was dragging me down...and now it's tight, I can see my beautiful curves for what they're supposed to look like and it's given me the most self-esteem I've ever had."

Brooke was clearly overcome with emotion, and as the model spoke with Dr. Cat at the follow-up appointment, so was she.

"I feel so privileged and thankful that I got to meet you and that I've been able to be a part of this," Dr. Cat told Brooke, adding in a confessional: "Brooke has been through a lot of challenges in her life—a lot of ups and downs—and because of that, it's not just about vanity or being able to book that extra job; for Brooke, it really is to be able to continue on with the rest of her life on her own terms." 

Check out Brooke's incredible transformation and all of the other Dr. 90210 before and after pics by scrolling through the below gallery!

Dr. 90210 MONDAYS
A Second Transformation

Brooke lost almost 200 pounds through diet and exercise, and Dr. Cat was able to get her a second transformation by performing a tummy tuck that removed most of her excess skin. The procedure gave Brooke the confidence she needed to continue her career as a plus-size model. 

"I've been through so much in my life and I was always so insecure but after getting rid of the skin, I just finally feel like me," she expressed. "Before, my stomach was loose, it was dragging me down...and now it's tight, I can see my beautiful curves for what they're supposed to look like and it's given me the most self-esteem I've ever had."

E!
Elliott's Ears

Elliott's earlobes had become so stretched out over the years that by the time he paid Dr. Lee a visit, they were split in half!

"I see a lot of patients who stretch out their earlobes," the plastic surgeon said. "But on a scale of 1 to 10, in terms of earlobe issues, Elliot is like an 11."

His situation made for a difficult procedure, but it all paid off in the end. 

Take it from Elliott: "Before my ears were droopy and embarrassing and people stared at me all the time. Now, I'm stoked about my ears. They're not slapping my neck anymore. Having them in one piece again, people don't look at me strange, point at me in grocery lines...it reminds me of having ears like I did when I was a kid."

E!
No More Sagging Skin

Terrence's weight loss journey brought him to Dr. Q, who was ready and willing to perform a breast reduction surgery even though she knew there would be challenges. 

As the plastic surgeon put it, "The male breast reduction surgery that I'm going to do is a very risky procedure in and of itself, but there are some added complications because of the liposuction and tissue I need to remove from the sides of his chest."

Dr. Q's instincts turned out to be right, and after Terrence's initial procedure, he had to undergo an additional surgery to reconstruct one of his nipples.

However, in the end, Terrence couldn't have been happier with Dr. Q's work!

E!
So Long, Sunken Chest!

Jessica, who had a birth defect that left her with a sunken chest, sought out Dr. Kelly's help, and together, they devised a plan that involved breast implants and filling in the sunken areas with fat. 

The procedure was a success, and Jessica was visibly emotional throughout her follow-up appointment.

In a confessional, she noted that Dr. Kelly had given her "confidence [and] a new perspective on life."

"I feel like it's a whole new chapter to my story and I couldn't thank her enough," Jessica added.

E!
Fresh Facelift

Eager to get back in the dating game and regain her confidence, Barbara turned to Dr. Lee for a facelift. As she put it, "Every morning I get up and I'm wrestling with that bitch gravity...and every day, she's f--king winning!" 

Thankfully, Dr. Lee put an end to the fight and delivered a natural-looking facelift that left Barbara feeling ready to conquer the world.

E!
Mommy Makeover

Going in to her consultation with Dr. Cat, Ashley had two things on her mind: a BBL and a procedure that would get rid of what she thought was "a lot of fat" on her abdomen. Essentially, now that she was "done with the baby making process," Ashley was ready for a new and improved body. 

However, as Dr. Cat quickly pointed out, she didn't have that much fat at all—"only like 2 centimeters or so."

The rest was skin! 

This led Dr. Cat to recommend a tummy tuck, and lucky for Ashley, she loved the results of the procedure and her BBL: "I feel like a sexy mom!" 

E!
Giant Growth

For six years, Blake had a lump growing on his face.

In fact, during a consultation with Dr. Suzanne Quardt, the plastic surgeon dubbed the lump the "biggest mass" she's ever seen. Thankfully, Dr. Q was able to remove the lump, which turned out to be a cyst, with minimal scarring.

E!
Double Mastectomy

New patient Katie turned to Dr. Kelly Killeen after she learned she was BRCA2 positive.

Since being BRCA2 positive meant Katie had a higher risk of developing breast cancer, she wanted to undergo a double mastectomy. However, she had concerns that she'd end up "disfigured."

Thus, Dr. Kelly recommended that Katie have a reconstructive surgery after the double mastectomy. Although this was a major undertaking, Katie agreed to the surgery in order to potentially save her life.

"I feel really good now," Katie said on her recovery. "I was in pain, but nothing I didn't expect...I'm basically back to my life."

E!
Gummy Smile

Dr. Michelle Lee gave Mikki her smile back.

On Dr. 90210, the Arizona resident hoped the plastic surgeon could fix her gummy smile as it was causing her social anxiety. She explained, "It's just a lot of gum. Normally, I have pretty full lips, but right when I smile that top lip is gone."

Dr. Michelle's solution? Botox to control Mikki's strong upper lip and filler to cover some of her gums.

E!
New Nose

In order to help her modeling career, transgender new patient Arisce turned to Dr. Michelle Lee for a nose job.

"I'd like to be considered for all female roles, not just trans ones," she explained. "My nose is just too big and wide and not like, feminine."

During her consultation, Dr. Michelle suggested Botox to help give an oval shape to Arisce's face. Later on, Arisce went under the knife to get the nose of her dreams.

Three months after surgery, Arisce felt confident and beautiful, noting: "Before my nose was wider, less refined and less feminine. Now, my nose is streamlined, I have a tip finally and it's much more feminine."

E!
Massive Mounds

What a transformation.

During the premiere of Dr. 90210, Dr. Kelly Killeen tackled new patient Carlena's massive mounds. While Carlena noted in a confessional that she's always had large breasts, they had grown exponentially since having a baby.

"So, when I meet patients with enormous breasts, their cup sizes off the scales, E is enormous, G is gigantic," Dr. Kelly noted in a confessional. "She's an M, which is motherf--ker this is too big."

In order to cure Carlena's back pain, Dr. Kelly suggested a breast reduction, including the removal of over 10 pounds of breast and fatty tissue.

"Her breasts fit her body now! The shape is pretty, they're higher on her chest where they belong and she just looks like the person she should be," Dr. Kelly concluded. "She's no longer an oddity…She just looks like a normal beautiful girl."

read
Watch Dr. 90210 Patient Terrence Sing a Song About His Sagging Breasts and Tummy
Dr. 90210 MONDAYS

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Phillippe Throws Major Shade Ellen DeGeneres' Way While On a Jog

2

Clare Crawley Has Epic Response to Criticism Over Strip Dodgeball Date

3

Anne Hathaway Reveals Baby No. 2’s Name Nearly a Year After Birth

4

Meet Crystal Kung Minkoff, RHOBH's Newest Cast Member

5

Cardi B's Cousin Arrested During Outing With Her and Offset

Latest News

A Plus-Size Model Got the Confidence She Deserves on Dr. 90210

Dancing With the Stars: Who Went Home For Halloween?

Exclusive

Inside Katy Perry’s First Birthday Celebration Since Becoming a Mom

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley Bare it All in NSFW Music Video

Michael B. Jordan Reflects On New Pressure As Hollywood “Gatekeeper”

Cheryl Burke Suffers Head Injury After Falling in DWTS Practice

Prince Azim of Brunei Dead at 38: Look Back at His Star-Studded Life